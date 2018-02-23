Warriors Partner with Moutai for Comprehensive Chinese Heritage Celebrations

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have partnered with Moutai, a Chinese grain liquor known as baijiu, to be the presenting sponsor of the team’s Chinese Heritage celebrations this season. Moutai is the Chinese National Liquor and one of the best known and most valuable brands in China.

Moutai branding and activation will be integrated into the Warriors’ three remaining Chinese Heritage nights at Oracle Arena this season, where the team will wear its Chinese Heritage jerseys:

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Oklahoma City

Thursday, March 8 vs. San Antonio

Thursday, March 29 vs. Milwaukee

Moutai was also featured in-arena during the Warriors’ first Chinese Heritage Night at Oracle Arena on Jan. 25 vs. Minnesota, when the club debuted this season’s Chinese Heritage jerseys.

“We always strive to find a partner that fits our increasing global brand, and in Moutai we have discovered a natural choice,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “Moutai and its leaders think big, as evidenced by their influence in China and around the world, and together we have crafted a relationship where we can both continue to grow while celebrating our successes and impact in the United States, China and beyond.”

The partnership between the Warriors and Moutai also includes a video content series with Golden State assistant coaches Ron Adams and Mike Brown touring Chinatown in San Francisco. The pair learned about Chinese culture and tasted food and beverages, including Moutai, for a multi-part series that will be played at Oracle Arena and was released online (view below).

The Warriors and Moutai will also partner to participate in the Chinese New Year Festival and Parade in San Francisco on Saturday, Feb. 24. The festivities will include a co-branded float that features Warriors staff and Moutai executives.