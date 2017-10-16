Warriors Encourage Fans to Arrive Early on Opening Night to Witness Special On-Court Ceremony During Pregame

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are encouraging fans to arrive early to Oracle Arena to witness a special on-court pregame ceremony on Opening Night, presented by Chase, on Tuesday, October 17 when the team hosts the Houston Rockets, it was announced today. To assist fans in arriving early, Oracle Arena doors will open early at 5:30 p.m. with cash parking gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and parking pass gates opening at 4:15 p.m.

Fans should be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. to witness a part of history as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, along with Warriors Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, will present last season’s players, coaches and front office staff with diamond-clad rings crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills. The Warriors, who won the franchise’s fifth NBA title following a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on June 12, will also unveil the 2016-17 NBA Championship banner during the pregame ceremony.

Warriors Championship merchandise is available at warriors.com and will be available on Opening Night at the Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena. The Warriors Team Store is also open every day from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on game days from 10:00 a.m. through the end of the game.

Tickets for Opening Night are still available and can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Warriors.com offers fans a verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders that are guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. The team has sold out 239 consecutive games and has a current Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 41,000 members.