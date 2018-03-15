Warriors Clinch Fourth-Straight Pacific Division Title

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, who own a record of 52-16 (.765) this season, have clinched the 2017-18 Pacific Division title by virtue of the Houston Rockets' victory over the Los Angeles Clippers tonight, earning four consecutive division crowns for the first time in franchise history. It marks the franchise’s sixth Pacific Division title since the NBA began using the current divisional format in 1970-71.

Warriors Pacific Division Titles, Since 1970-71 Season Head Coach 2017-18 Steve Kerr 2016-17 Steve Kerr 2015-16 Steve Kerr 2014-15 Steve Kerr 1975-76 Alvin Attles 1974-75 Alvin Attles

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr joins Pat Riley as the only coaches to win division titles in each of their first four seasons as a head coach, per the Elias Sports Bureau. Among the four major professional sports leagues, the Warriors are the first Bay Area team to earn four consecutive division crowns since the San Jose Sharks won four-straight Pacific Division titles from 2007-08 to 2010-11.

The Warriors, who are slated to make their sixth-straight playoff appearance for the first time since qualifying for the postseason in each of the first six years of the league’s existence (1946-47 to 1951-52), won the 2015 and 2017 NBA Championships and have made three consecutive NBA Finals appearances since their return to the playoffs in 2013. Golden State owns a 56-25 (.691) postseason record in that span.

Pacific Division Titles, Since 1970-71 Team Division Titles Los Angeles Lakers 23 Golden State Warriors 6 Phoenix Suns 6

