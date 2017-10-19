Warriors to Debut Classic Edition Uniforms Tomorrow Night

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will debut their Nike Classic Edition uniforms on the road tomorrow night when the team plays the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced today. The Warriors will also wear the Classic Edition uniforms for most Friday home games and an additional seven road games, totaling 13 times during the 2017-18 season. Warriors Classic Edition jerseys for every player on the roster will be available for purchase at warriors.com starting tomorrow, Friday, October 20 at 8:00 a.m. PT.

The Classic Edition uniform features elements similar to the uniforms worn by the Warriors during the mid 80’s (1983-84 through 1987-88), including a white color base with similar font and logo worn most famously in Sleepy Floyd’s “Superman” playoff performance against the Los Angeles Lakers. On May 10, 1987, Floyd scored 51 points and set NBA postseason records for points in a half (39) and points in a quarter (29).

For every home game the Warriors wear the Classic Edition uniform, the team will have a special center court design at Oracle Arena. The Warriors will also have a special center court design at Oracle Arena for every home game the Warriors will wear the previously announced The Town uniforms.

The Warriors will wear the Classic Edition uniform for the following games:

Friday, October 20th vs. New Orleans

Friday, October 27th vs. Washington

Friday, November 24th vs. Chicago

Friday, December 1st vs. Orlando

Monday, December 3rd vs. Miami

Friday, December 29th vs. Charlotte

Friday, January 12th vs. Milwaukee

Friday, February 2nd vs. Sacramento

Friday, March 2nd vs. Atlanta

Friday, March 9th vs. Portland

Friday, March 16th vs. Sacramento

Friday, March 23rd vs. Atlanta

Thursday, April 5th vs. Indiana

Fans can shop for the largest selection of Warriors Classic Edition jerseys and apparel at warriors.com. The Warriors Team Store locations (San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Oracle Arena) and online at warriors.com are also the only locations that you can get the jerseys that the players wear with the Rakuten Badge on the chest.