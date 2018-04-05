Warriors Basketball Camp, Powered by Under Armour, Announces 2018 Summer Camp Schedule

OAKLAND, Calif. – The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that theWarriors Basketball Camp, powered by Under Armour, the global leader in sports performance and innovation, will hold 31 camp sessions at 25 locations this summer. Registration for all general summer camp sessions and special overnight sessions is available now at Warriors.com/camps.

Last season, Warriors Basketball Camp set a summer attendace record with over 4,200 boys and girls selling out all 28 camp sessions in the Bay Area. In addition to local youth, campers traveled from 10 countries around the world: Canada, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

The summer schedule is highlighted by 28 general sessions, which focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities. The general sessions will be held in San Ramon, Petaluma, Napa, Saratoga, San Francisco, Santa Rosa, San Jose, Livermore, Oakley, Oakland, Walnut Creek, South San Francisco, San Mateo, Cupertino, Larkspur, Newark, Hayward and Santa Cruz. Warriors Basketball Camp will also host a High Potential session for boys and girls ages 11-17 at the Rakuten Performance Center from July 23-26.

In addition, Warriors Basketball Camp will host two Overnight Camp sessions. The first session will take place at California State Univeristy, Monterey Bay from June 24-27, with Warriors guard Shaun Livingston and center Zaza Pachulia making guest appearances. The second overnight session will take place at the University of San Francisco from June 30-July 3 with Warriors forward Jordan Bell. In each session, Livingston, Pachulia and Bell will make multiple appearances to conduct lectures, interact with campers, serve as guest coaches, and more.

For video of last summer’s Overnight Camp, featuring Warriors guard Shaun Livingston and center Zaza Pachulia, at California State University, Monterey Bay, please click here.

The staff at Warriors Basketball Camp consists of current high school and college coaches, as well as current and former college players. Many sessions of Warriors Basketball Camp feature appearances by current and former Warriors players and coaches. In the past year alone, Warriors players Jordan Bell, Omri Casspi, Stephen Curry, Damian Jones, Shaun Livingston, Kevon Looney and Zaza Pachulia as well as Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, former Warriors players and coaches Kelenna Azubuike, Jim Barnett, Ian Clark, Adonal Foyle, Garry St. Jean and WNBA legends Jennifer Azzi, Ruthie Bolton and Sheri Sam appeared at Warriors Basketball Camp sessions.

Discounts are available for early registration (until April 18), multiple sessions and siblings. For complete details on Warriors Basketball Camp and to sign-up online, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.

The 2018 Warriors Basketball Camp summer schedule is as follows:

Session Dates Location Session I June 4-8 Pine Valley Middle School, San Ramon Session II June 4-8 Casa Grande High School, Petaluma Session III June 11-15 Justin-Siena High School, Napa Session IV June 11-15 West Valley College, Saratoga Session V June 11-15 Sunset Recreation Center, San Francisco Session VI June 11-15 Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa Session VII June 18-21 Evergreen Valley High School, San Jose Session VIII June 18-21 Granada High School, Livermore Session IX June 18-21 San Francisco State, San Francisco Session X June 18-22 Freedom High School, Oakley The Overnight Camp Ft. Livingston and Pachulia June 24-27 California State University, Monterey Bay The Overnight Camp Ft. Bell June 30-July 3 University of San Francicso, San Francisco Session XI July 9-13 Rakuten Performance Center, Oakland Session XII July 9-13 West Valley College, Saratoga Session XIII July 9-13 The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek Session XIV July 9-13 South San Francisco High School, South San Francisco Session XV July 16-20 Rakuten Performance Center, Oakland Session XVI July 16-20 The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek Session XVII July 16-20 San Mateo High School, San Mateo Session XVIII July 16-20 Monta Vista High School, Cupertino High Potential I (Ages 11-17) July 23-26 Rakuten Performance Center, Oakland Session XIX July 23-27 Redwood High School, Larkspur Session XX July 23-27 Silliman Activity Center, Newark Session XXI July 30-August 3 San Francisco State, San Francisco Session XXII July 30-August 3 Moreau Catholic High School, Hayward Session XXIII July 30-August 3 Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz Session XXIV July 30-August 3 Evergreen Valley College, San Jose Session XXV August 6-10 Iron Horse Middle School, San Ramon Session XXVI August 6-10 JAMTOWN, Oaklandv Session XXVII August 6-10 Tice Valley Gymnasium, Walnut Creek Session XXVIII August 20-14 Silliman Activity Center, Newark

Media wishing to cover any of the above camp sessions should contact Warriors PR for details.

For more information on the Golden State Warriors 2017-18 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit warriors.com.