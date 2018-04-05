Warriors Basketball Camp, Powered by Under Armour, Announces 2018 Summer Camp Schedule

Warriors Will Host 31 Camp Sessions at 25 Locations; Team to Host Overnight Camp Sessions at California State University, Monterey Bay and University of San Francisco
Posted: Apr 05, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. – The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that theWarriors Basketball Camp, powered by Under Armour, the global leader in sports performance and innovation, will hold 31 camp sessions at 25 locations this summer. Registration for all general summer camp sessions and special overnight sessions is available now at Warriors.com/camps.

Last season, Warriors Basketball Camp set a summer attendace record with over 4,200 boys and girls selling out all 28 camp sessions in the Bay Area. In addition to local youth, campers traveled from 10 countries around the world: Canada, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

The summer schedule is highlighted by 28 general sessions, which focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities. The general sessions will be held in San Ramon, Petaluma, Napa, Saratoga, San Francisco, Santa Rosa, San Jose, Livermore, Oakley, Oakland, Walnut Creek, South San Francisco, San Mateo, Cupertino, Larkspur, Newark, Hayward and Santa Cruz. Warriors Basketball Camp will also host a High Potential session for boys and girls ages 11-17 at the Rakuten Performance Center from July 23-26.

In addition, Warriors Basketball Camp will host two Overnight Camp sessions. The first session will take place at California State Univeristy, Monterey Bay from June 24-27, with Warriors guard Shaun Livingston and center Zaza Pachulia making guest appearances. The second overnight session will take place at the University of San Francisco from June 30-July 3 with Warriors forward Jordan Bell. In each session, Livingston, Pachulia and Bell will make multiple appearances to conduct lectures, interact with campers, serve as guest coaches, and more. 

For video of last summer’s Overnight Camp, featuring Warriors guard Shaun Livingston and center Zaza Pachulia, at California State University, Monterey Bay, please click here.

The staff at Warriors Basketball Camp consists of current high school and college coaches, as well as current and former college players. Many sessions of Warriors Basketball Camp feature appearances by current and former Warriors players and coaches. In the past year alone, Warriors players Jordan Bell, Omri Casspi, Stephen Curry, Damian Jones, Shaun Livingston, Kevon Looney and Zaza Pachulia as well as Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, former Warriors players and coaches Kelenna Azubuike, Jim Barnett, Ian Clark, Adonal Foyle, Garry St. Jean and WNBA legends Jennifer Azzi, Ruthie Bolton and Sheri Sam appeared at Warriors Basketball Camp sessions. 

Discounts are available for early registration (until April 18), multiple sessions and siblings. For complete details on Warriors Basketball Camp and to sign-up online, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310. 

The 2018 Warriors Basketball Camp summer schedule is as follows:

SessionDatesLocation
Session IJune 4-8Pine Valley Middle School, San Ramon
Session IIJune 4-8Casa Grande High School, Petaluma
Session IIIJune 11-15Justin-Siena High School, Napa
Session IVJune 11-15West Valley College, Saratoga
Session VJune 11-15Sunset Recreation Center, San Francisco
Session VIJune 11-15Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa
Session VIIJune 18-21Evergreen Valley High School, San Jose
Session VIIIJune 18-21Granada High School, Livermore
Session IXJune 18-21San Francisco State, San Francisco
Session XJune 18-22Freedom High School, Oakley
The Overnight Camp Ft. Livingston and PachuliaJune 24-27California State University, Monterey Bay
The Overnight Camp Ft. BellJune 30-July 3University of San Francicso, San Francisco
Session XIJuly 9-13Rakuten Performance Center, Oakland
Session XIIJuly 9-13West Valley College, Saratoga
Session XIIIJuly 9-13The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek
Session XIVJuly 9-13South San Francisco High School, South San Francisco
Session XVJuly 16-20Rakuten Performance Center, Oakland
Session XVIJuly 16-20The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek
Session XVIIJuly 16-20San Mateo High School, San Mateo
Session XVIIIJuly 16-20Monta Vista High School, Cupertino
High Potential I (Ages 11-17)July 23-26Rakuten Performance Center, Oakland
Session XIXJuly 23-27Redwood High School, Larkspur
Session XXJuly 23-27Silliman Activity Center, Newark
Session XXIJuly 30-August 3San Francisco State, San Francisco
Session XXIIJuly 30-August 3Moreau Catholic High School, Hayward
Session XXIIIJuly 30-August 3Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz
Session XXIVJuly 30-August 3Evergreen Valley College, San Jose
Session XXVAugust 6-10Iron Horse Middle School, San Ramon
Session XXVIAugust 6-10JAMTOWN, Oaklandv
Session XXVIIAugust 6-10Tice Valley Gymnasium, Walnut Creek
Session XXVIIIAugust 20-14Silliman Activity Center, Newark

Media wishing to cover any of the above camp sessions should contact Warriors PR for details.

For more information on the Golden State Warriors 2017-18 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit warriors.com.

