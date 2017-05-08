Warriors Advance to Third Consecutive Western Conference Finals

The Golden State Warriors have earned a berth in the Western Conference Finals for the third-straight season, a franchise-first, following tonight’s 121-95 road victory against the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Golden State is the ninth team in NBA history to earn three-straight trips to the Western Conference Finals and the first to do so since the San Antonio Spurs from 2012-14, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Warriors will face the winner of the Western Conference Semifinals series between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, which will mark the club’s sixth appearance in the conference finals since the NBA began using the conference format in 1970-71. The 2017 Western Conference Finals will begin on either Sunday, May 14 or Tuesday, May 16.

Golden State earned a 4-0 series sweep over the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Warriors’ fourth sweep in franchise history in a best-of-seven series. The Warriors, after recording two consecutive playoff series sweeps for the first time in franchise history, have won a postseason franchise record eight consecutive games and own an 8-0 record in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Single game tickets for the Western Conference Finals will go on sale this week with exclusive presale events before going on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 10. The first presale event begins tomorrow, Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m., exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders, with an additional presale event for the team’s Season Ticket Priority Wait List members beginning on Tuesday, May 9 at 2:00 p.m. Two additional presale events will be offered to Warriors Insiders with the first opportunity for Warriors Insiders who are American Express Card Members on Wednesday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m. and the final presale for all Warriors Insiders on Wednesday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m. before tickets are made available to the general public beginning on Wednesday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the team’s first three home games of the Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena exclusively online at warriors.com.

Fans interested in securing playoff tickets by joining the Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List, which currently has over 39,000 members, can still do so by calling 888-GSW-HOOP. Fans interested in taking part in the exclusive presales for Warriors Insiders can do so by signing up for Insider Email Alerts. Those taking part in these presale events will have the opportunity to secure single game tickets for the first three homes games of the Western Conference Finals before the general public. Season ticket holders, priority wait list members and Warriors Insiders will receive presale opportunities for all remaining 2017 NBA Playoff home games as they are confirmed.

In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. Earlier this season, the Warriors hosted a Stop Fraud Night to warn fans about the potential dangers of purchasing fraudulent single-game tickets from a non-verified third party. For more information on Stop Fraud Night, please click here.

