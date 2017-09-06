Warriors Single-Game Tickets for 2017-18 Season, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, Available During Exclusive Presale Events this Week

The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that single-game tickets for the 2017-18 NBA season will go on sale beginning tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 7, with exclusive presale events before single-game options are made available to the public on Friday, Sept. 8, at 2:00 p.m. (all times Pacific). Single-game tickets may be purchased by visiting warriors.com, calling 888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena box office.

Want earlier access? Season Ticket Priority Wait List members can access a presale on Thursday, September 7, at 11 a.m.

Opening Night, Presented by Chase: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2017 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 17 vs. Houston

The Warriors will host the following championship-themed giveaway nights throughout the regular season to commemorate the 2017 NBA title, marking the fifth championship in franchise history and second in the last three years:

The Warriors will also hold championship-themed bobblehead nights for the first 10,000 fans at the following games:

The first single-game ticket presale event begins tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders with an additional presale event for the team’s Season Ticket Priority Wait List members on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 11:00 a.m. Two additional presale events will be offered to Warriors Insiders with the first opportunity for Warriors Insiders who are American Express Card Members on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 2:00 p.m. and the final presale for all Warriors Insiders on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can sign up to become a Warriors Insider by visiting warriors.com/insider. Tickets will be made available to the general public beginning on Friday, Sept. 8 at 2:00 p.m. via warriors.com, 888-GSW-HOOP or the Oracle Arena box office.

Golden State will also hold cultural heritage celebrations and special theme nights to engage fans throughout the 2017-18 season. For a link to the Warriors’ promotional schedule, CLICK HERE.

