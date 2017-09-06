(NBAE/Getty Images)
Warriors Single-Game Tickets for 2017-18 Season, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, Available During Exclusive Presale Events this Week
Warriors to Recognize Fifth Title in Franchise History with Championship-Themed Giveaways and Bobblehead Nights
The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that single-game tickets for the 2017-18 NBA season will go on sale beginning tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 7, with exclusive presale events before single-game options are made available to the public on Friday, Sept. 8, at 2:00 p.m. (all times Pacific). Single-game tickets may be purchased by visiting warriors.com, calling 888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena box office.
The Warriors will host the following championship-themed giveaway nights throughout the regular season to commemorate the 2017 NBA title, marking the fifth championship in franchise history and second in the last three years:
- Opening Night, Presented by Chase: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2017 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 17 vs. Houston
- Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a championship replica ring on Oct. 25 vs. Toronto
- Championship Replica Mini-Trophy Giveaway: all fans will receive a championship replica mini-trophy on Nov. 6 vs. Miami
The Warriors will also hold championship-themed bobblehead nights for the first 10,000 fans at the following games:
- Draymond Green on Sept. 30 vs. Denver
- Kevin Durant on Oct. 13 vs. Sacramento
- Warriors legend Alvin Attles on Oct. 27 vs. Washington
- Stephen Curry, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 13 vs. Orlando
- David West on Nov. 27 vs. Sacramento
- Zaza Pachulia, Presented by Realtor.com, on Dec. 20 vs. Memphis
- Klay Thompson, Presented by Lucky, on Jan. 8 vs. Denver
The first single-game ticket presale event begins tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders with an additional presale event for the team’s Season Ticket Priority Wait List members on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 11:00 a.m. Two additional presale events will be offered to Warriors Insiders with the first opportunity for Warriors Insiders who are American Express Card Members on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 2:00 p.m. and the final presale for all Warriors Insiders on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can sign up to become a Warriors Insider by visiting warriors.com/insider. Tickets will be made available to the general public beginning on Friday, Sept. 8 at 2:00 p.m. via warriors.com, 888-GSW-HOOP or the Oracle Arena box office.
Golden State will also hold cultural heritage celebrations and special theme nights to engage fans throughout the 2017-18 season. For a link to the Warriors’ promotional schedule, CLICK HERE.
