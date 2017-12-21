Warriors Issue Fraud Alert for Single Game Tickets

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have issued a fraud alert, warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season from a non-verified third party, the team announced today. The Warriors, who saw 17 fans denied access to Oracle Arena at last night’s game against the Grizzlies, have six home games in the next ten days – including a Christmas Day matchup vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers – and are encouraging fans looking to attend Warriors games at Oracle Arena to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com, calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena Box Office. Since Opening Night, the Warriors have seen over 300 fans denied access to Oracle Arena due to counterfeit tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

