New Warriors Team Store in Westfield Valley Fair

The Golden State Warriors will open an official Warriors Team Store at the Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara this Saturday, December 2, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The new store is located on the second floor of the mall by Macy’s and will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday’s festivities will include the opportunity for fans to take pictures with the 2017 Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Warriors Community Ambassador Adonal Foyle and members of the Warriors Dance Team will also be available for autographs and pictures from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Based on sales from the NBA, Cyber Monday was the largest in league history with sales up 43% compared to last year. The top-selling team was the Golden State Warriors, the top-selling player was Stephen Curry and the top-selling item was Curry’s Statement Edition “The Town” Swingman jersey. Kevin Durant’s Statement Edition “The Town” Swingman jersey was the fourth best-selling item. “The Town” jerseys and merchandise, plus new Warriors Nike gear for all ages, are available for purchase at all Warriors Team Store locations and warriors.com.

The Warriors have additional Warriors Team Store locations at Oracle Arena in Oakland (7000 Coliseum Way), Westfield San Francisco Centre in San Francisco (865 Market Street, Suite 249), Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street), and an additional Warriors store, called Dunk Contest, in Burlingame (275 Primrose Road).