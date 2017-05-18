Santa Cruz Warriors Honored with League-High 12 Awards at Annual NBA Development League Meetings

The Santa Cruz Warriors won a league-high 12 awards at the 2017 NBA Development League Sales and Marketing meetings in Indianapolis. The team was recognized for its achievement in categories ranging from ticket sales, sponsorships, community programs and social responsibility.

Awards won by the Santa Cruz Warriors include the following:

1,000+ Full Season Tickets

150+ New Full Season Tickets

80%+ Season Ticket Renewal Rate

10%+ Cash Sponsorship Growth Award

75+ Community Appearances

Top 3 Social Responsibility Programs

The Warriors, who won the 2015 NBA D-League Championship, have earned four playoff berths in their five seasons in Santa Cruz and concluded the 2016-17 campaign with a 31-19 (.620) regular-season record. The team currently owns a franchise-record streak of 31 consecutive sellouts at Kaiser Permanente Arena (regular season and playoffs combined). The club wrapped up its fifth season in Santa Cruz with a continued commitment to community programs, including its Read To Achieve initiative in local schools and the Santa Cruz Warriors Get Fit Program, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, which attracted more than 6,500 participants in its inaugural year.