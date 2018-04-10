Warriors Sign Guard Quinn Cook to Multiyear Contract

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed guard Quinn Cook to a multiyear contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Cook originally signed a Two-Way contract with the team on October 17, 2017.

Cook, 25, has appeared in 32 games (17 starts) with Golden State this season, averaging 9.5 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the field (120-of-244 FG), 44.6 percent from beyond the arc (45-of-101 3FG) and 90.5 percent from the free throw line (19-of-21 FT) to go along 2.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 22.1 minutes per contest. The guard has scored in double-figures in each of the last 14 games, including a career-high 30 points versus Milwaukee on March 29, the most points scored in a game by a Two-Way player this season.

Cook played in 29 games (all starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League this year, averaging a team-high 25.3 points, 8.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 35.9 minutes per game. He shot 52.7 percent from the field, 43.9 percent from three-point range (6th in G League) and 94.9 percent from the free-throw line (1st in G League), becoming the first player in G League history to post a 50/40/90 season. Cook scored 20-or-more points 23 times, including 30-or-more points nine times and 40-plus points three times. He was named to the Midseason All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.

During the 2016-17 NBA season, he played in five games with Dallas and nine games with New Orleans, averaging 5.6 points and 1.9 assists in 13.4 minutes per contest. After a four-year career at Duke, the undrafted guard spent the 2015-16 season and a majority of the 2016-17 campaign with the Canton Charge of the G League, averaging 22.6 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.16 steals and 36.0 minutes in 82 games (75 starts). He was twice named to the G League All-Star Team, and earned 2017 G League All-Star Game MVP honors after recording 18 points, a game-high 12 assists and seven rebounds in 25 minutes. He was also named the 2016 G League Rookie of the Year.

The Washington, D.C. native concluded his collegiate career 28th on Duke’s all-time scorers list with 1,571 points. He was one of just seven players in school history to record 1,000 points and 500 assists and set a Duke record with a career assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.52:1. He was a member of the 2014-15 National Championship team and ranks fourth all-time at Duke in career free throw percentage (.853) and his 143 games played are tied for the seventh most in school history.