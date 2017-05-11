Warriors Season Ticket Priority Wait List Eclipses 40,000 Members

The Golden State Warriors Season Ticket Priority Wait List has exceeded 40,000 members — the largest season ticket wait list in the NBA — it was announced today. With demand for Warriors tickets at an all-time high and in an effort to ensure fans have an opportunity to purchase individual game tickets, the Warriors capped season ticket sales at the start of the 2013-14 campaign and launched a Season Ticket Priority Wait List on November 5, 2013. The Warriors season ticket base has remained at a franchise record 14,500 seats for the past four seasons (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17) with a season ticket renewal rate of over 90% in each of the past five campaigns.

Fans interested in securing Warriors season tickets are encouraged to join the Season Ticket Priority Wait List as soon as possible by visiting warriors.com or calling 888-GSW-HOOP to reserve a spot. With a $100 non-refundable deposit, fans will eventually have the opportunity to purchase season tickets when they become available, while initially receiving the following benefits:

Priority over the general public for Warriors season tickets at the planned Chase Center in San Francisco

Access to Oracle Arena presale opportunities for Warriors regular and postseason games (when applicable), mini-plans, and more

10% discount at the official Warriors team stores online and at Oracle Arena

Priority access to VIP holds for select regular season games at Oracle Arena

Limited tickets for the first three home games of the Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena for the 2017 NBA Playoffs are still available and can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

