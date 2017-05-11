Warriors Announce Schedule for Conference Finals Series Against San Antonio Spurs

The Golden State Warriors announced the schedule for the team’s Western Conference Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs, which begins Sunday, May 14, at Oracle Arena. The Warriors, who own the #1 seed in the Western Conference, advanced to the Conference Finals for the third-consecutive season by defeating the Utah Jazz, 4-0, in the Conference Semifinals, while the #2 seeded Spurs defeated the Houston Rockets, 4-2.

ESPN will have exclusive national television coverage of the entire Western Conference Finals, with Sunday’s Game 1 beginning at 12:30 p.m. PDT and all other games slated for 6:00 p.m. PDT tipoffs.

On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will broadcast every Conference Finals game, with play-by-play man Tim Roye once again calling the action and Jim Barnett providing analysis. In addition to the local radio coverage, the entire series will be heard nationally on ESPN Radio. All Warriors radio broadcasts can also be heard digitally in a variety of ways, including the Golden State Warriors Official Mobile App for fans within a 75-mile radius of Oracle Arena, the NBA Game Time App, the NBA.com Audio League Pass, and on Sirius XM.

Limited tickets for the Western Conference Finals are still available. Fans looking to attend Warriors games during the 2017 NBA Playoffs are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com, calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena Box Office. Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. The Warriors have sold out 234 consecutive games at Oracle Arena and currently have a Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 40,000 members.

Below is the schedule for the Western Conference Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs:

Game 1: Sunday, May 14 - 12:30 p.m., Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: ABC; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 2: Tuesday, May 16 - 6 p.m., Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 3: Saturday, May 20 - 6 p.m., @SAS

TV: ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 4: Monday, May 22 - 6 p.m., @SAS

TV: ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 24 - 6 p.m., Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 6*: Friday, May 26 - 6 p.m., @SAS

TV: ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 7*: Sunday, May 28 - 6 p.m., Home

TV: ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

*if necessary