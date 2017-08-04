Warriors Center Zaza Pachulia to Receive Order of Honor from Republic of Georgia

Warriors center and NBA champion Zaza Pachulia will return to his native Republic of Georgia to accept the Order of Honor from the President of the Republic of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili, in a ceremony on Monday, August 7, in the capital city of Tbilisi. Pachulia is the first player born in the Republic of Georgia to win an NBA title in league history.

The Order of Honor is presented to citizens for their outstanding personal contribution to the building of the independent Georgian state. In addition to the award ceremony, Pachulia will bring the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy to numerous events in and around his birthplace, Tbilisi, over the following week.

“This is a tremendous honor and I am humbled to accept it,” said Pachulia. “I remember dreaming about playing professional basketball as a kid in the gyms of Tbilisi, and now, after a journey across continents that began when I was a teenager, I am coming home with the championship trophy. I am proud to represent Georgia and I am looking forward to celebrating with the people of my country this week.”