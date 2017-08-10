NBA Champion Golden State Warriors to Host Houston Rockets on Opening Night

The National Basketball Association announced today that the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors’ 2017-18 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will tip off at home against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, October 17. Prior to the game, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. (PDT) on TNT, the Warriors will receive their 2016-17 NBA Championship rings and raise their fifth championship banner at Oracle Arena.

Additionally, as part of Opening Week, the Warriors will play a nationally televised game on Friday, October 20 at New Orleans, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. (PDT) on ESPN.

The NBA also announced that the Warriors will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day for a third consecutive year in a rematch of the past three NBA Finals. The game, which will tip off at 12:00 p.m. (PST) at Oracle Arena and be televised on ABC, will mark Golden State’s fifth-straight appearance on the NBA’s Christmas Day slate and is the seventh time in the last eight years that the Warriors will play on the holiday.

The Warriors will open at home for the 14th time in the last 16 seasons and own an all-time record of 4-0 in home openers following a championship season. Golden State holds an all-time record of 11-15 on Christmas Day.

In 2016-17, the Warriors posted an NBA-best record of 67-15 (.817) to become the first team in NBA history to win at least 65 games in three-straight seasons (67, 73, 67). Golden State set an NBA postseason record for winning percentage with a 16-1 (.941) mark that included a playoff-record 15-straight wins, defeating the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals to earn the team’s second championship in three seasons.

