Warriors to Auction Exclusive Opening Night Shooting Shirts to Wildfire Relief

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today they will autograph and donate tonight’s exclusive (not available at retail) 2017 NBA Championship player shooting shirts towards wildfire relief efforts. All proceeds from the auction of the 2017 NBA Championship shooting shirts, which will ONLY be worn tonight when the players receive their 2017 NBA Championship Ring, will be donated to support North Bay and California Fire relief efforts in collaboration with the Warriors Community Foundation through the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and the Napa Valley Community Fund.

BID NOW Exclusive 'Trophy Ring Banner' Worn and Autographed Shooting Shirt Charity Auction

Details for the auction – beginning Thursday, October 19 – including how to participate are available at http://auctions.nba.com/

Last week the Warriors joined all six other Bay Area professional sports teams – San Francisco 49ers, Oakland A’s, San Jose Earthquakes, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Raiders and San Jose Sharks – and made a collective donation of $450,000 to support North Bay fire relief efforts. The teams established a You Caring site www.youcaring.com/firerelief for fans to donate whatever they can to support the victims of these devastating fires which currently has raised nearly $550,000.

Turner Sports and the NBA have also partnered to support an auction of official game worn jerseys from tonight’s game to raise funding and awareness to benefit ongoing recovering efforts in areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.