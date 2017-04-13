Oakland and San Francisco Declare Friday, April 14th, 'Warriors Friday'

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and San Francisco Mayor Edwin M. Lee have officially declared Friday, April 14 “Warriors Friday,” in honor of the Golden State Warriors fifth-straight appearance in the NBA Playoffs. Mayor Schaaf and Mayor Lee are encouraging all fans throughout the Bay Area to wear Warriors blue and gold this Friday to show support for the Warriors as they enter the 2017 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors will play host to the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday, April 16 at 12:30 p.m. at Oracle Arena for Game 1 of the First Round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

“With another exciting record breaking regular season in the books, Warriors fans in Oakland and across the Bay Area are ready to propel our team through the playoffs and back to the 2017 NBA Finals,” said Mayor Schaaf. “In the lead up to game 1 on Sunday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, I encourage all fans to remind the world why we have the greatest home court advantage in sports by wearing Warriors blue and gold on Friday.”

“Let’s show everyone that we are ready for another great Warriors’ postseason by wearing blue and gold on Friday,” said Mayor Lee. “We are going to kick off this year’s playoff run with pride and remind everyone that San Francisco is Warriors’ territory. Go Dubs!”