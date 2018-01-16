Warriors Honored with Highest Number of Awards at Annual NBA Meetings

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors won a league-high five awards at the 2018 NBA Sales and Marketing meetings this week, it was announced today. The Warriors, who currently own the best record in the NBA, tied with the Houston Rockets for receiving the most awards at the annual NBA league meetings, held in Orlando, Florida January 8-9, where all 30 teams were recognized for their sales and marketing efforts for the 2017-18 season. This is the third time in the past four years (2015, 2017 & 2018) that the Warriors have received the most awards at the annual NBA league meetings.

The Warriors league-high five awards include the following: