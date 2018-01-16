(NBAE/Getty Images)
Warriors Honored with Highest Number of Awards at Annual NBA Meetings
Team Wins Five Awards for Sales & Marketing Efforts for 2017-18 Season
The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors won a league-high five awards at the 2018 NBA Sales and Marketing meetings this week, it was announced today. The Warriors, who currently own the best record in the NBA, tied with the Houston Rockets for receiving the most awards at the annual NBA league meetings, held in Orlando, Florida January 8-9, where all 30 teams were recognized for their sales and marketing efforts for the 2017-18 season. This is the third time in the past four years (2015, 2017 & 2018) that the Warriors have received the most awards at the annual NBA league meetings.
The Warriors league-high five awards include the following:
- 10,000+ Full Season Tickets Award – The Warriors, after capping season ticket sales at 14,500 during the 2013-14 season and establishing a single-season franchise record, now have a Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 43,000 members.
- 85%+ Service Representative Satisfaction Award – The Warriors were one of the top teams to receive 85% or higher in service representative satisfaction from their season ticket holders.
- Category Performance Award – The Warriors were one of the top teams with the most partners ranked in the top 25 industry categories.
- Account Performance Award – The Warriors were one of the top teams to sell the most six-figure accounts.
- Account Growth Award – The Warriors were one of the top teams in highest growth in number of new corporate partnerships for six-figure accounts.