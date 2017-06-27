(warriors.com photo)

Warriors to Host Championship Trophy Tour at All Team Stores

The 2017 Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy Available for Fan Photos this Week
Posted: Jun 27, 2017

The Golden State Warriors will host a Championship Trophy Tour at all Warriors Team Stores throughout the Bay Area this week for an opportunity for fans to take photos with the 2017 Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy, it was announced today. The Warriors captured their fifth NBA championship earlier this month as they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals 4-1 and set an NBA playoff record going 16-1 throughout the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

The 2017 Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy will be available at the Warriors Team Stores and retail stores during the following dates and times:

  • Thursday, June 29 – Dunk Contest in Burlingame (275 Primrose Road) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

  • Thursday, June 29 – Dunk Contest in San Mateo (60 E 31st Ave) from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

  • Friday, June 30 – Warriors Team Store at Oracle Arena (7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA) from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Saturday, July 1 – Warriors Team Store in Walnut Creek (1201 S. Main Street) from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

  • Sunday, July 2 – Warriors Team Store at the Westfield San Francisco Centre (865 Market Street, Suite 249) from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Warriors Team Stores and Dunk Contest retail stores provide fans with the latest 2017 NBA Championship gear and the largest selection of additional Warriors apparel. Based on overall sales for the 2016-17 regular season, Warriors back-to-back MVP Stephen Curry ranked first in the league for the second straight season with the NBA’s most popular jersey while the Warriors rank first in most popular team merchandise during that same period.

Warriors Championship Parade: Stephen Curry

Hear what Stephen Curry had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.

2017 Warriors Championship Rally

Hear what Stephen Curry had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  02:44
Warriors Championship Parade: Kevin Durant
Hear what Kevin Durant had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  00:46
Warriors Championship Parade: Draymond Green
Hear what Draymond Green had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  04:01
Warriors Championship Parade: Klay Thompson
Hear what Klay Thompson had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  02:22
Warriors Championship Parade: Livingston and Iguodala
Hear what the duo of Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  03:56
Warriors Championship Parade: Pachulia, West and McGee
Hear what the Warriors trio of Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  03:58
Warriors Championship Parade: McAdoo, Clark and Barnes
Hear what the Warriors trio of James Michael McAdoo, Ian Clark and Matt Barnes had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 16, 2017  |  03:09
Warriors Championship Parade: McCaw, Looney and Jones
Hear what the young Warriors trio of Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones had to say during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  02:51
Warriors Championship Parade: Steve Kerr
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr speaks to fans during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  05:40
Warriors Championship Parade: Bob Myers
Warriors General Manager Bob Myers speaks to fans during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  12:51
Warriors Championship Parade: Joe Lacob and Bob Myers
Warriors Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber speak to fans during the Warriors Championship Rally on the southern shores of Lake Merritt on June 15.
Jun 15, 2017  |  05:39

