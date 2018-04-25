Kevin Durant Named Finalist for NBA Cares Seasonlong Community Assist Award Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is a finalist for the 2017-18 NBA Cares Seasonlong Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente, in recognition of his outstanding efforts in the community and his ongoing philanthropic and charitable work. Durant is one of 10 finalists for the award, which honors a player’s strong commitment to and positive impact on their community over the course of the season. Chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong winner will be announced at the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25, at 6 p.m. PT on TNT live from historic Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

HOW TO VOTE FOR DURANT Fans can vote for Durant on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook in the following ways beginning today through 8:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 6: Twitter Tweet a comment using #NBACommunityAssist and #KevinDurant. Retweets are also counted as votes. Instagram Post a photo using #NBACommunityAssist, including #KevinDurant in the photo description. Only unique posts will be included in the vote; commenting on a post using both hashtags does not qualify as a vote Facebook Respond or comment on a post from an NBA account (NBA, NBA Cares, Golden State Warriors) using #NBACommunityAssist and #KevinDurant.

The 2017-18 NBA Cares Seasonlong Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will be determined by fans and a distinguished panel of NBA judges. Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $25,000 to the winner’s charity of choice; should Durant win, his charity of choice to receive the $25,000 donation is the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.

During the 2017-18 season, Durant pledged more than $13 million to numerous organizations with a dedicated emphasis on education. The Warriors forward’s contributions include a $10 million commitment over 10 years to College Track to bring its college pipeline program to his native Prince George’s County in Maryland. “This is the realization of a dream of mine to come back home and positively impact the lives of kids – who share the ambitions I’ve always had – with world-class educational opportunities and resources that can completely change the game in our community for generations to come,” said Durant about his College Track pledge.

In January, Durant announced a $3 million donation to the University of Texas’ basketball programs and its Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation (CSLi). In addition to renovations to his alma mater’s various athletic facilities, the donation will be used by CSLi to further its mission to encourage character development, leadership skills and promote the long-term well-being of student athletes and coaches. Durant also contributed to Colin Kaepernick’s “10 for 10” campaign, matching his $10,000 donation and directing the funds toward Silicon Valley De-Bug, a Bay Area organization that aims to impact the political, cultural and social landscape of the area through community-based justice work. Durant has also pledged to support four Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula’s Youth of the Year nominees with scholarships to help pay for their college tuition.

Additionally, Durant continued his support of Oakland Elizabeth House and Larkin Street Youth Services, visiting both organizations over the holidays and donating $12,500 to each to support their wellness, education and career services for women and youth facing homelessness, violence, addiction and poverty. Following Hurricane Harvey, Durant made a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to aid with recovery efforts, and he also joined his Warriors teammates to donate game-worn and signed items from Opening Night to assist with northern California wildfire relief.

Working with Make-A-Wish, Durant granted the wishes of three boys facing life-threatening illnesses, bringing each to Oakland for the Warriors game against the New York Knicks in January and providing a special one-on-one experience with Durant and his teammates. Durant also invited 10 breast cancer survivors to a Warriors game and gifted them with his KD10 “Aunt Pearl” shoes, which honor his beloved late aunt who passed away from lung cancer in 2000. In addition, Durant and his Warriors teammates hosted 60 youth from his hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, in February for a field trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Throughout the 2017-18 season, he invited more than 860 children and their families to Warriors home games through his purchase and donation of season tickets.

As part of the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation’s BUILD IT AND THEY WILL BALL Courts Renovation Initiative, the Warriors forward helped refurbish four courts: two at the Ramjas School in Delhi, India, one at New York East Side Community High School and another at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula in Redwood City. Through its philanthropic work, the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation continues to empower organizations that help marginalized communities and the most vulnerable.

The additional seasonlong nominees include J.J. Barea, Mike Conley, DeMarcus Cousins, LeBron James, C.J. McCollum, Jabari Parker, Ricky Rubio, Dwyane Wade and Kemba Walker, who have all made standout contributions to their communities. Warriors guard Stephen Curry previously won the NBA Cares Seasonlong Community Assist Award in 2013-14.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente, honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. To learn more, please visit nba.com/communityassist.