Kevin Durant Receives January NBA Cares Community Assist Award Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant received the January NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his continuing efforts to support children, families, education and grassroots community organizations, the NBA announced today. This marks the first time Durant has been recognized for his community contributions and the 10th time a Warriors player has garnered the award.

Warriors NBA Cares Community Assist Award Winners Player Month/Year Kevin Durant January 2018 Klay Thompson November 2014 Stephen Curry January 2014 Ronny Turiaf February 2010 Stephen Jackson March 2008 Al Harrington March 2007 Derek Fisher April 2005 Adonal Foyle September 2004 Antawn Jamison July 2003 Adonal Foyle January 2002

In January, Durant announced a $3 million donation to the University of Texas’ basketball programs and its Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation (CSLi). In addition to renovations to his alma mater’s various athletic facilities, the donation will be used by CSLi, which encourages character development, leadership skills and promotes the long-term wellbeing of student athletes and coaches.

Durant also contributed to Colin Kaepernick’s “10 for 10” campaign, matching his $10,000 donation and directing the funds toward Silicon Valley De-Bug, a Bay Area organization that aims to impact the political, cultural and social landscape of the area through community-based justice work.

Working with Make-A-Wish, Durant granted the wishes of three boys facing life-threatening illnesses, bringing each to Oakland for the Warriors game vs. the New York Knicks, and a special one-on-one experience with Durant and his teammates. Additionally, Durant continued his support of Oakland Elizabeth House an Larkin Street Youth Services, visiting both organizations over the holidays and donating $12,500 to each to support their wellness, education and career services for women and youth facing homelessness, violence, addiction and poverty.

“This has been a really special month, and I’m grateful to give back in so many ways,” said Durant. “My alma mater UT, Silicon Valley De-Bug, Colin Kaepernick and Make-A-Wish are all doing important work, and it means a lot to me to have played a small part in their incredible efforts.”

