Warriors Recall Damian Jones from Santa Cruz

Posted: Jan 27, 2018

The Golden State Warriors have recalled center Damian Jones from the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, the team announced today.

Jones has started all 31 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 15.5 points on a league-high 68.1 percent shooting from the floor (196-288) with 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.06 blocks in 30.5 minutes. In one game with Golden State, the center grabbed one rebound in two minutes versus Memphis on Dec. 20.

