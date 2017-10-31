Warriors Exercise Third-Year Contract Option on Damian Jones

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that the team has exercised the third-year contract option on center Damian Jones, which is for the 2018-19 NBA season. The Warriors did not exercise the fourth-year contract option on forward Kevon Looney.

Jones, 20, appeared in 10 games for Golden State during the 2016-17 season, posting averages of 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per contest. The Vanderbilt product saw action in four postseason games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per game.

Originally selected by Golden State with the 30th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Jones also appeared in 31 games (21 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League in 2016-17, where he averaged 11.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.4 minutes and was named G League Player of the Month for games played in March and April.

Under the terms of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, the first two years of a first round draft pick’s contract are guaranteed, while the third and fourth year of the contract are the team’s option. Teams have until October 31 to exercise these options.