Warriors Assign Damian Jones to Santa Cruz

Two-Way Forward Chris Boucher Will Also Re-Join Team
Posted: Mar 21, 2018

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned center Damian Jones to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today. Additionally, it was announced that two-way guard Chris Boucher will re-join the team in Santa Cruz.

Jones has appeared in 42 games (all starts) for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 15.0 points on a league-high 69.5 percent shooting (260-of-374 FG) with 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.19 blocks (third in NBA G League). The second-year center has also appeared in five games with Golden State this season.

Boucher has appeared in 18 games (six starts) with Santa Cruz, recording five double-doubles while averaging 12.1 points on 47.8 percent shooting from the field (85-of-178 FG), 7.6 rebounds and 2.06 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game. Boucher has played in one game with Golden State this year.

