Warriors Assign Damian Jones to Santa Cruz

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned center Damian Jones to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Jones has started all 33 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 15.3 points on a league-high 67.6 percent shooting from the floor (207-of-306) with 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.09 blocks in 30.6 minutes. The second-year center has appeared in three games with Golden State this season.