Warriors Name Joanne Pasternack Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation and Vice President of Community Relations

The Golden State Warriors have named Joanne Pasternack Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation and Vice President of Community Relations, it was announced today. Pasternack will oversee the Warriors Community Foundation and all day to day management of the Warriors community relations efforts. She will report to the Warriors Chief Operating Officer, Rick Welts.

“Joanne has a proven track record in building and growing foundations and knowledge of the Bay Area community that will be a tremendous asset in her role with us,” said Welts. “Since our ownership group took over in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has done a fantastic job giving back to our community and has provided over $7 million in grants to Bay Area youth. We know with Joanne’s experience, we will be able to continue to increase our overall impact through philanthropic investment and outreach while continuing to deepen our connection with our incredible Bay Area community.”

Pasternack joins the Warriors most recently from the San Francisco 49ers where she served as Vice President and Executive Director of Community Relations and the 49ers Foundation, overseeing fundraising and community relations programming to enhance the 49ers Foundation’s mission of keeping kids “Safe, on Track, and in School.” While at the 49ers, Pasternack was responsible for increasing annual revenue into the 49ers Foundation from of $1.5 million to $4.6 million and oversaw all day to day management of the community relations department.

“The Warriors Community Foundation and the team’s community outreach efforts are inspiring and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the team and build on their impact and success in our community,” said Pasternack. “I look forward to continuing to make a difference in lives of our youth in the Bay Area through the Warriors incredible community outreach and grant programs.”

Prior to her success at the 49ers, Pasternack served as a Senior Analyst at the City of Mountain View where she was also Vice President and Founder of the Mountain View Police Activities League (MVPAL). In her role, Pasternack served as a Public Information Officer for the Police Department, along with founding MVPAL and responsible for all facets of its creation into a 501(c)(3) and developed programming for over 600 at-risk youth to connect them with better life choices through officer-lead programming. Pasternack began her philanthropic career at the Special Olympics where she focused on cultivating existing and creating new corporate partnerships for the Special Olympics to support the 2001 World Winter Games in Anchorage, Alaska.

Under Pasternack’s leadership, the 49ers were named the winner of the 2015 Beyond Sport International Philanthropy Award for Outstanding Team, the 2013 Patterson Award for Sports Philanthropy for excellence in charitable involvement in the community and have been three time finalists for the ESPN Humanitarian Sports Team of the Year Award. Pasternack was also selected as a 2012 40 Under 40 and 2013 Woman of Influence by the San Jose/Silicon Valley Business Journal and a recipient of the Bay Area Women’s Sports Initiative 2013 All-Star Ambassador Award and City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley’s 2012 Moccasin Award for Service. Last October, Pasternack was one of 200 delegates invited to a sports philanthropy convening with Pope Francis at The Vatican. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Santa Clara University School of Law, Pasternack also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco and George Washington University in their graduate sports management programs.