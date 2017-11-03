Warriors to Host 'Hoops for Troops' Week, Presented by Crown Royal

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will host “Hoops for Troops” Week, presented by Crown Royal, next week with a variety of in-arena recognitions and events to honor United States military service members and veterans at home and abroad. The Warriors will host “Military Appreciation Night” on Monday, Nov. 6 against the Miami HEAT and “Hoops for Troops Night,” presented by Crown Royal, on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, against the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition, the Warriors will partner with Operation: Care & Comfort and Crown Royal for an event on Tuesday, Nov. 7, where volunteers will assemble care packages for military members serving abroad and veterans affected by the recent fires in the North Bay.

The care package assembly volunteer event will take place from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Coast Guard Island gymnasium in Alameda. Volunteers from the Warriors, including Golden State assistant coach Mike Brown, whose father served more than 20 years in the United States Air Force, and Crown Royal will join with U.S. Coast Guard service members and Operation: Care & Comfort staff to sort donations, write letters and pack boxes that will be shipped to military members and veterans locally and around the world. NBC Sports Bay Area broadcaster and Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke, whose father served 20 years in the United States Army, will be the master of ceremonies and assist with the care package assembly effort.

At two games next week – Nov. 6 against Miami and Veterans Day, Nov. 11, against Philadelphia – military members will be recognized in-arena for their service. “Military Appreciation Night” on Nov. 6 features a specially priced ticket for members of the military, including a military appreciation hat giveaway. “Hoops for Troops Night,” presented by Crown Royal, on Veterans Day will include an on-court recognition of two veterans, one employed by the Warriors and one employed by Crown Royal: Tracy Crawford, information technology specialist for the Warriors who served 10 years in the United States Navy, and Rodney Webb, area sales manager for Pacific Wines & Spirits in San Francisco, who served in the United States Marines for eight years.

The Warriors will also be hosting a care package and donation drive at the game on Veterans Day, and fans are asked to provide items including beef jerky, protein bars, DVDs, toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant at the Oracle Arena doors, which will be packaged by Operation: Care & Comfort and sent to military members serving around the world. NBC Sports Bay Area will provide all fans at Saturday’s game with Hoops for Troops Authentic Fan cheer cards. Proceeds from the Warriors Community Foundation 50/50 Raffle will benefit the Blue Star Moms on Nov. 6 and Operation: Care & Comfort on Nov. 11.

NBA Cares Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative led by the NBA, its teams and players in collaboration with the Department of Defense, USO and other military and veteran-serving organizations to honor active and retired servicemen, women and their families. The NBA and USA Basketball’s relationship with the Department of Defense honoring the nation’s military spans multiple decades, and this season, the NBA and Department of Defense will continue a shared commitment to service and working side-by-side with military members in hands-on events around the country.