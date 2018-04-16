Golden State Warriors And Stephen Curry Lead Most Popular Merchandise List For Third Consecutive Regular Season

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry top the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) list of most popular jerseys and team merchandise, marking the third consecutive regular season the defending NBA Champions and Curry have earned top honors, the NBA announced today. The last team to lead the merchandise list for three consecutive years was the Los Angeles Lakers from the 2008-09 season to the 2010-11 season.

Warriors All-Stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson also made the NBA’s 2017-18 list of most popular jerseys with Durant at No. 3 and Thompson at No. 14. Warriors 2018 NBA Official Playoffs Strength in Numbers merchandise from Nike is now available at Warriors.com and all Warriors Team Stores. Warriors.com saw a 37% year-over-year increase in merchandise sales from the 2016-17 season to the 2017-18 season.

Below is a full list of the most popular jersey and most popular team merchandise for the 2017-18 season. .

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise :

Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers Philadelphia 76ers Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks Oklahoma City Thunder New York Knicks Chicago Bulls Houston Rockets

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys :

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers James Harden, Houston Rockets Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

Warriors 2018 NBA Playoffs tickets are now available at warriors.com. In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

American Express is the preferred payment partner of the Golden State Warriors. Visit Warriors.com/amex to see how American Express is All for Dub Nation. All Season Long.