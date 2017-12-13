Golden Guardians Announce North American League of Legends Championship Series Roster

The Golden Guardians (GGS), an esports affiliate team of the Golden State Warriors, have completed their five-player roster for the 2018 season of the North American League of Legends Championship Series (NA LCS), which is listed below:

Position Name Top Sam “Lourlo” Jackson Jungle Juan “Contractz” Garcia Mid Hai “Hai” Lam AD Carry Matthew “Deftly” Chen Support Matt “Matt” Elento

“We’re really excited about this young roster with a ton of upside,” said Hunter Leigh, head of esports for GSW Esports LLC. “Hai is the leader, the veteran bringing shotcalling and modeling behavior on the Rift, and we have one of the best young jungle talents in Contractz. Lourlo and Matt have already proven themselves at the pro level, and we’re eagerly looking forward to Deftly’s NA LCS debut with the Guardians.”

The Golden Guardians will be coached by esports veteran Choi “Locodoco” Yoonsup. Locodoco earned the Coach of the Split Award in spring 2015 after leading Team SoloMid (TSM) to a first place finish in the NA LCS. A seasoned professional player before he transitioned to coaching, Locodoco competed in the League of Legends Championship Series in both North America and Korea. Locodoco will be joined on the coaching staff by assistant coach Tyler “Akiri” Perron, who previously worked with esports organizations including Fnatic, Immortals and Phoenix1.

In addition to the NA LCS squad, the Golden Guardians will field a five-person Academy Team, which competes in the second-highest professional League of Legends series and provides the opportunity for players to develop their skills. The Golden Guardians’ Academy Team will be helmed by Tanner “Zeu” Deegan, a first-year coach with a competitive esports background, including stints with Tempo Storm and eUnited.

For more information on League of Legends and the Golden Guardians, including bios and clips of the coaching staff and players, CLICK HERE to view the Golden Guardians media guide.

Golden Guardians is the NA LCS affiliate team of the Golden State Warriors. League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena game where two teams of five players battle on Summoner’s Rift with the goal of destroying the heart of the opposing team’s base, known as the nexus, to achieve victory.

Golden Guardians merchandise, including shirts and hoodies, is now available for sale online.