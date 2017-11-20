Golden Guardians to Compete in North American League of Legends Championship Series

OAKLAND, Calif. – Golden Guardians is one of 10 teams competing in the North American League of Legends Championship Series (NA LCS), it was announced today by Riot Games. Golden Guardians is the NA LCS affiliate team of the Golden State Warriors.

“As we take our first steps onto the Rift as the Golden Guardians, we’re excited to join the NA LCS and the League of Legends esports family,” said Kirk Lacob, vice president of GSW Sports Ventures. “We are approaching our membership in this elite esports community with respect and admiration. It’s our hope to bring our championship sports roots to our new playing field and contribute to growing the league on a global level.”

Golden Guardians joins 100 Thieves, Cloud9, Clutch Gaming, Counter Logic Gaming, Echo Fox, FlyQuest, OpTic Gaming, Team Liquid and TSM as permanent members of the NA LCS, which begins its new season in January 2018. The NA LCS is the professional league of League of Legends (LoL), which was released by Riot Games in 2009. The league is based in Los Angeles, where teams battle it out weekly in front of a live audience during the regular season for a shot at the North American championship and the chance to compete on behalf of the region on the international stage. LoL is a multiplayer online battle arena game (MOBA) where two teams of five champions battle on Summoner’s Rift with the goal of destroying the opposing team’s nexus to achieve victory.

Golden Guardians has officially launched its social media handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Golden Guardians can also be followed on Snapchat at goldenguardians.

Golden Guardians merchandise, including shirts and hoodies, is now available for sale online.

For more information on the NA LCS and Golden Guardians, visit lolesports.com.