Warriors Community Foundation Awards $1.2 Million in Grants to 49 Local Organizations

The Golden State Warriors announced today $1.2 million in grants to 49 organizations working to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties, including flagship grants to Oakland Unified School District and San Francisco Unified School District.

Since its founding in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has delivered over $8.9 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area.

“As important as the play on the court is, so is the impact we make in the community we live and play in,” said Warriors Owner and CEO Joe Lacob. “When we purchased the team, we made it a goal to raise a championship banner inside Oracle Arena, be a well-run organization and make a significant impact in the Bay Area community. Fortunately, we’ve been able to accomplish those goals, and more, and have been in position to donate over $1 million this season and over $8 million in total to educational justice over the last five years.”

During pregame on Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Warriors Vice President of Community Relations and Community Foundation Executive Director Joanne Pasternack, along with board members from the Warriors Community Foundation, will present a ceremonial check to Diane Dodge, Executive Director from the East Bay College Fund and David Silver, Executive Director from Oakland Promise.

“Supporting the Bay Area community is a big passion of mine and one I take immense pride in,” said Warriors Community Foundation President of the Board Nicole Curran. “The Warriors Community Foundation and the impact we are able to make through our grants truly provides opportunity to so many youth in need in our community and is one of the biggest blessings I’ve had the opportunity to take part in.”

The grants will support a range of programs and organizations, including investments in early childhood development, elementary literacy, middle schools, STEM, and college access and persistence.

“Making a significant impact in the lives of Bay Area youth is the main mission of the Warriors Community Foundation,” said Pasternack. “We believe supporting efforts to improve resources and access for those without the opportunities to do so is how we can make a lasting impact in lives of youth throughout the Bay Area.”

In total, grants will be made to 27 organizations that operate in Alameda County, 19 that serve San Francisco County, and three that offer programming in both areas. To learn more about the Warriors Community Foundation, please visit warriors.com/foundation.