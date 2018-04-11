Warriors Announce Schedule for First Round Series Against San Antonio Spurs

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will open their first round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, April 14, at Oracle Arena, the league announced. The Warriors finished the regular-season with the #2 seed in the Western Conference after posting a 58-24 (.707) record.

ABC will have exclusive national television coverage of Saturday’s Game 1, which is scheduled for a 12 p.m. PDT tipoff, in addition to Game 4, slated for 12:30 p.m. PDT on Sunday, April 22 in San Antonio. NBC Sports Bay Area will televise Games 2 and 3 of the first round alongside TNT. Bob Fitzgerald and Jim Barnett will call the games on NBC Sports Bay Area, joined by sideline reporter Kerith Burke. TV listings for Games 5-7, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will broadcast every first round contest of the Warriors-Spurs series, with play-by-play man Tim Roye once again calling the action and Barnett joining him for games not telecast by local TV. In addition to the local radio coverage, Games 1, 2 & 4 will also be heard nationally on ESPN Radio. All Warriors radio broadcasts can also be heard digitally in a variety of ways, including the Golden State Warriors Official Mobile App for fans within a 75-mile radius of Oracle Arena, the NBA Game Time App, the NBA.com Audio League Pass, and on Sirius XM.

The Warriors, making their sixth-straight playoff appearance for the first time since qualifying for the postseason in each of the first six years of the league’s existence (1946-47 to 1951-52), won the 2015 and 2017 NBA Championships and have earned three consecutive NBA Finals appearances since their return to the playoffs in 2013. Golden State owns a 56-25 (.691) postseason record in that span.

Warriors 2018 NBA Playoffs tickets are now available at warriors.com. In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Below is the schedule for the first round series between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs:

Game 1: Saturday, April 14 - 12 p.m. PT, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: ABC; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 2: Monday, April 16 - 7:30 p.m. PT, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area & TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 3: Thursday, April 19 - 6:30 p.m. PT, @SAS

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area & TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 4: Sunday, April 22 - 12:30 p.m. PT, @SAS

TV: ABC; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 24 - Time TBD, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: TBD; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 6*: Thursday, April 26 - Time TBD, @SAS

TV: TBD; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 7*: Saturday, April 28 - Time TBD, Home

TV: TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game

*if necessary