Warriors and Stephen Curry Lead Most Popular Merchandise List

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry top the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) list of most popular team merchandise and jerseys, respectively, based on overall sales from April through June, the NBA announced today. This marks the fourth consecutive year Curry has topped the list from April to June and the Warriors second consecutive appearance from April to June. The Warriors and Curry also ranked first on the NBA’s list of most popular team merchandise and jerseys for the 2017-18 season, marking the Warriors and Curry’s third consecutive season leading the league.

Warriors All-Stars Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also made the NBA’s most popular jerseys list from April through June with Durant at No. 4, Thompson at No. 10 and Green at No. 13. Warriors back-to-back NBA Champions merchandise is now available at warriors.com and all Warriors Team Stores.

Below is a full list of the most popular jersey and most popular team merchandise from April through June.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys: