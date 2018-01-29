Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the Week 15 Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced today. The award is the second Player of the Week honor of the season for Curry and his 12th career weekly recognition.

Most Player of the Week Awards, Warriors History Player POW Awards Stephen Curry 12 Tim Hardaway 5 Klay Thompson 4 Chris Mullin 4 Baron Davis 4

Curry helped lead the Warriors to a 3-0 week, capped off by a season-high 49-point performance vs. Boston on Jan. 27, the sixth-highest scoring output of his career. On Jan. 25, Curry became the fifth player in franchise history to reach the 14,000-point mark for his career, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin and Chris Mullin. For the week, he averaged 35.3 points (2nd in the NBA), 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35.7 minutes per game, hitting 59.6 percent from the field and 56.8 percent from three-point range (21-of-37 3FG).

The Warriors own an NBA-best record of 40-10 (.800) and lead the league in scoring (116.0), assists per game (30.6), field goal percentage (.509) and three-point percentage (.396). Curry leads the Warriors this season with 28.1 points per game (third in the NBA) to go with 6.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.1 minutes over 35 games, hitting 49.8 percent from the field, 43.0 percent from three-point range and 90.9 percent from the free throw line.

The award marks the 50th time a Warriors player has been named Player of the Week since the NBA began giving out the award in 1979 and the third award this season (Durant – Week 8, Curry – Week 12). Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.