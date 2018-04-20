Stephen Curry Injury Update - 4/20/18

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a Grade 2 left MCL sprain on March 23 and has missed the team’s last 13 games, was examined earlier today by the team’s medical staff. The examination indicated that Stephen continues to make consistent functional progress since the injury and, as a result, he will begin to participate in modified team practices tomorrow and the intensity of his on-court rehabilitation will continue to increase. He will be re-evaluated again in one (1) week.