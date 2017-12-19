Stephen Curry Injury Update

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the team’s last five games due to a sprained right ankle suffered on Dec. 4 at New Orleans, was re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff today. The evaluation indicated that the ankle is healing well and that he is making good progress overall, enabling him to progress to modified on-court workouts in the coming days. He will be re-evaluated in one week with the anticipation of having more clarity at that time on a potential return to game action plan.