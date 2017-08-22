Warriors Community Foundation to Unveil Courts at Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center on Aug. 24

The Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Good Tidings Foundation and BlackRock, will unveil newly refurbished basketball courts in the gymnasium and on the playground of the Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center (TEL HI) at 660 Lombard Street in San Francisco on Thursday, August 24 at 3:00 p.m. Warriors Community Ambassador Adonal Foyle will be in attendance to officially open the courts to the more than 50 youth from TEL HI. The new courts are made possible by the Makin’ Hoops program, a partnership between the Warriors Community Foundation and Good Tidings Foundation, which has refurbished more than 70 basketball courts around the Bay Area, including the Nate Thurmond Panhandle Basketball Courts in Golden Gate Park and the Jason Richardson Court at Rainbow Recreation Center in Oakland.

“The Warriors Community Foundation prides itself on helping create safe and supportive environments around the Bay Area,” said Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation Joanne Pasternack. “We’re eager to leave a positive mark on our community, and basketball courts like those at TEL HI are one of the most tangible and visible ways we can make a demonstrated impact in the lives of our neighbors.”

The refurbished court in the TEL HI gymnasium will feature a resurfaced playing court and wall pads, while the playground’s court has received an updated blacktop with new paint, basketball hoops and striping. The renovation project, made possible by BlackRock’s support, will positively affect children, seniors and community members who use the space daily for activities including basketball games, tai chi, dancing, organized sports leagues and more. Thursday’s unveiling ceremony will include a basketball clinic, led by Warriors Basketball Camp coaches and BlackRock volunteers, with roughly 50 youth from TEL HI on the newly renovated courts.

The Good Tidings Foundation is a children’s charity that looks to equally support arts, education and athletics for youth from communities in need in the greater Bay Area. BlackRock is a leading global asset manager, guiding individuals, financial professionals and institutions in building better financial futures