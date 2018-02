Golden State Warriors two-way guard Quinn Cook has re-joined the team prior to its game in Sacramento, the team announced today.

Cook has appeared in 24 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 35.9 minutes. In 10 games with Golden State this season Cook is averaging 3.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.3 minutes.