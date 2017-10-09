Chase Named Official Bank of Golden State Warriors

October 9, 2017 --- Chase announced today that it has been named the official bank of the Golden State Warriors. As part of the new partnership, Chase will have signage and ATMs throughout Oracle Arena and will debut the newly renovated J.P.Morgan Club. Earlier this year, the Warriors broke ground on Chase Center, the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex being built in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood which will open in the fall of 2019 and serve as the home of the NBA Champion Warriors and host approximately 200 events per year.

To celebrate the new partnership and the start of the new season, Chase will launch a Golden Victory Ball tour tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10 in five cities throughout the Bay Area for five days leading up to the start of the Warriors 2017-18 season, representing the five NBA titles the Warriors have won. For the five days leading up to the Warriors Opening Night game on Tuesday, October 17 against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena, an oversized Warriors basketball installation will weave its way through the Bay Area, stopping at various locations along the way. The installation is an 8-foot-tall golden basketball housed on a Warriors-themed flatbed truck.

Fans who take photographs with the Golden Victory Ball and post to social media using the hashtag #GoldenSweepstakes will automatically be entered into a promotion to win a pair of Warriors Opening Night tickets and other prizes. The Golden Victory Ball tour will start in San Francisco and move through the East, South and North Bay, the Peninsula and then to Oakland.

Along the way, former Warriors player Baron Davis and current player Shaun Livingston will make appearances at select locations to engage with fans, along with appearances from the Warriors Dance Team. On Opening Night, the installation will be featured outside of Oracle Arena. Chase is the presenting sponsor of Opening Night and all fans will receive a Warriors championship celebration t- shirt.

My partners @Chase are sending the #GoldenVictoryBall your way tomorrow!! Stop by and take a pic. pic.twitter.com/dbw1HFKxyj — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 9, 2017

Golden Victory Ball Tour Schedule:

“Chase is delighted to deepen our partnership with the Golden State Warriors – true champions in every sense of the word,” said Jim Wening, Head of Middle Market Banking for JPMorgan Chase in the Bay Area. “We hope Dub Nation enjoys the Golden Victory Ball tour as much as we do, as we all prepare to celebrate another championship season.”

“As our naming rights partner for Chase Center, we’re excited to continue to strengthen our partnership with Chase as our latest Warriors partner and official bank,” said Chip Bowers, Warriors Chief Marketing Officer. “Growing our existing partnerships to continue to provide our fans with enhanced experiences and more connections to our team is extremely important to us and Chase’s creativity with the Golden Victory Ball tour accomplishes just that. We’re looking forward to Opening Night on October 17 and are excited for our fans to enjoy the Golden Victory Tour as we celebrate the start of a new season.”

