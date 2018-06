The 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have waived forward Chris Boucher, the team announced today.

Boucher, who signed a two-way contract with the Warriors on July 14, 2017, appeared in one game for Golden State, making his NBA debut on March 14 vs. the Lakers. Boucher appeared in 20 games (eight starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League, posting averages of 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.10 blocks in 22.2 minutes per game.