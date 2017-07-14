Warriors Sign Free Agent Rookie Chris Boucher to Two-Way Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed rookie forward Chris Boucher (boo-SHAY) to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Boucher, 24, was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors as a senior in 2016-17, averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.55 blocks in 31 games before suffering a torn ACL (left knee) in the Pac-12 Semifinals on March 10. Boucher (6’10”, 200) averaged 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.74 blocks in 24.8 minutes over 69 games (47 starts) in two seasons at the University of Oregon after earning NJCAA Division I Player of the Year honors at Northwest College in Wyoming in 2014-15.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Boucher played his freshman season at New Mexico Junior College in 2013-14.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. Players signed to a two-way contract may accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA club during the regular season, spending the remainder of the season with the team’s G League affiliate. The Warriors’ two-way players will have the ability to spend time with both Golden State and the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.