Bay Area Teams Unite To Donate $450,000 To Support North Bay Fire Relief Efforts

Bay Area professional sports teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland A’s, San Jose Earthquakes, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Raiders, San Jose Sharks and the Golden State Warriors today announced a collective donation of $450,000 to support North Bay fire relief efforts. The teams urge all of their fans to contribute to the effort.

The teams have established a You Caring site www.youcaring.com/firerelief for fans to donate whatever they can to support the victims of these devastating fires. Alternatively, Bay Area fans who would like to contribute via text to relief efforts can text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Firefighters from across California and neighboring states are working feverishly to contain the fires that have resulted in multiple casualties and destroyed more than 2,000 structures. The North Bay fires, which started on Sunday, October 8th, are some of the most destructive wildfires in California history, where seventeen fires have raged across parts of four counties.

“The North Bay fires have devastated families, homes, businesses, and schools across the region, and as first responders work tirelessly to put out the fires and aid those in need, Bay Area sports teams are unified in supporting relief efforts,” said 49ers CEO Jed York. “Although we can never replace what was lost, together we can help those impacted by the fires rebuild.”

“When a tragedy hits this close to home, we feel it’s our duty to get involved and to help our community and those who have been impacted,” said A’s COO Chris Giles. “We are proud to team up with all of the Bay Area professional sports teams to support North Bay disaster relief efforts.”

“The world has faced an unimaginable amount of tragedy and devastation in the past few months and the fires in the North Bay hit particularly close to home,” said Earthquakes President Tom Fox. “We’re happy to do our part, along with the other pro teams in the region, to help rebuild our community stronger than ever.”

“We want all the communities affected by these horrific fires to know the Giants and all of the Bay Area teams are here to support you as you recover and rebuild in the days, weeks and months ahead,” said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer. “You are part of our family and we are holding all of you close to our hearts.”

“The Raiders family expresses our deepest concern for everyone affected by the North Bay fires,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The Raiders have held training camp in Napa for the past 22 seasons and have formed a strong bond with communities in Napa and Sonoma counties. The Silver and Black ask the entire Raider Nation to help spread the word on how everyone can assist the region in its recovery.”

“It is devastating to witness a region dedicated to hospitality, friendliness, and community experience such loss,” said Sharks COO John Tortora. “These are friends, family members, individuals and businesses who have a unique sense of solidarity and we generously will support relief and recovery efforts as they navigate this tragic time.”

“The North Bay is a large part of our Warriors family and we’re devastated by what they are enduring at this time,” said Warriors President and COO Rick Welts. “We are joining forces with the rest of our sports community to help relief efforts and encourage any fans who are able to help by donating as well.”