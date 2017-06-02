Carlos Santana to Perform National Anthem at the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 4

The NBA announced today that ten-time Grammy® Award-winner and legendary San Francisco guitarist Carlos Santana will return to the NBA Finals stage alongside renowned bassist Benny Rietveld to perform the national anthem on Sunday, June 4 prior to the start of Game 2 of The Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET from Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Santana will launch a U.S. summer tour June 23 in Washington, and play across the country through August. Additionally, Santana is currently celebrating his fifth year in residency in Las Vegas at The House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and will soon announce a special recording project with The Isley Brothers. Visit www.santana.com for more information.

About Carlos Santana:

For 40 years and as many albums later, Santana has sold more than 100 million records and reached more than 100 million fans at concerts worldwide. To date, Santana has won ten GRAMMY® Awards and three Latin GRAMMY® Awards. He won a record-tying nine GRAMMYs for a single project for 1999’s Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”) as well as three Latin GRAMMY’s. He has also received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Among many other honors, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” And, with the 2014 release of Corazón, which won two Billboard Awards as his first all Latin album, Santana surpassed the Rolling Stones and is one of only two music acts in Billboard history to score at least one Top Ten album for six consecutive decades from the 1960s on. April 15, 2016 marked the release date of Santana IV, which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart and marks Santana’s fourteenth Top 10 album. In the fall of 2014, Carlos Santana released his memoir “The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story to Light.” Santana is currently celebrating his fifth year in residency in Las Vegas at The House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Vegas with dates in September and November.