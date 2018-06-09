2018 Warriors Championship Parade to be Held in Oakland on Tuesday, June 12

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland will host a Championship Parade to honor the 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, June 12 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The parade will begin on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on 20th Street, turning right on Harrison to 19th Street, and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and 13th Street.

In an effort to provide a more intimate, free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans this year, the Warriors have implemented a few changes to the parade route and overall presentation. In lieu of a post-event rally, the Warriors and the City of Oakland have focused their planning efforts solely on creating an interactive parade, the primary element of a championship celebration, where fans will have the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2018 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff.

NBC Sports Bay Area will begin their TV coverage of the Warriors Championship Parade with a pre-parade show from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. with programming of the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. Additionally, NBC Sports Bay Area’s coverage will be available online and streamed on NBCSportsBayArea.com and on the NBC Sports app. On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will begin live coverage from the parade route at 6:00 a.m. with Joe, Lo and Dibs.

Fans can begin to line up for the Parade on Tuesday as early as 6:30 a.m.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

GETTING THERE

Public transit will be the easiest way to reach the Parade. BART and AC Transit are gearing up to accommodate large crowds. Please be patient as transit will be slowed by traffic congestion and heavy pedestrian traffic.



BART will run rush-hour service all day using every available train possible at maximum length to help people get to where they need to be. Service may be adjusted before and during the parade. This includes directing foot traffic to another station nearby, changing platforms as needed, and skipping stations with crowded platforms. Please listen to station staff and service announcements. Check www.bart.gov for updates.



AC Transit buses will be rerouted around downtown Oakland for most of the day due to street closures in the parade area. As road closures begin to affect bus service, AC Transit ambassadors will be deployed throughout downtown Oakland and Lake Merritt to help guide residents and visitors to appropriate bus stop locations. Additionally, AC Transit ambassadors will be distributing flyers with critical information regarding temporary reroutes and the affected bus lines.



Lines 1, 6, 12, 14, 18, 19, 20, 29, 33, 40, 51A, 62, 72, 72M, 72R, 88, 96, NL, Broadway Shuttle and All Nighter lines 800, 801 and 840 will be detoured. Detours of these bus lines will occur in two phases and begin the day before the parade. Please visit www.actransit.org to learn more about reroutes and additional service information.



Parking in the areas surrounding the parade will be significantly limited and public transit is highly encouraged.

WHAT TO BRING

Sunscreen, hats, water, and your blue and gold!



Signs and banners are permitted under the following guidelines:

They do not obstruct sightlines at the parade

Dimensions do not exceed 18" x 18"

No obscene or inflammatory language

WHAT NOT TO BRING

Drones: No carrying into the perimeter or flying over the perimeter of the parade



Hard-sided containers of any size, including coolers and thermoses



Glass containers or cans



Lawn furniture or folding chairs



Alcoholic beverages



Illegal drugs



Weapons of any kind



Any size pole, stick, brooms or any other item that is or can be used as a weapon



No sharp items of any kind



Large umbrellas or pop up tents



Laser pointers



Scooters and bicycles



Fireworks

STAY SAFE / BE AWARE

The Oakland Police Department asks for your help keeping the celebration safe by reporting any suspicious activity. Let OPD know if you see any of these kinds of activities or behaviors:

Celebratory gunfire



Illegal fireworks



Abandoned backpack or box



Public drunkenness



Erratic driving



Vandalism



Any criminal activity

LOST CHILDREN / MEETING POINT

If you get separated from your children or friends, please ask uniformed personnel for the location of the nearest reunification point:

250 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (next to City Hall) — 1st Floor Lobby, Security Desk

Oakland Public Library (Main), 125 14th St — Oak St. entrance, Children’s Room

FIRST AID

Attendees in need of medical attention should contact the nearest uniformed personnel or visit one of three first aid stations along the parade route.

14th & Broadway

20th & Telegraph

17th & Harrison

WARRIORS TEAM STORE

Official Warriors merchandising locations can be found at 14th & Broadway and 20th & Harrison. Each location will be open between 8am and 2pm.

AREA OF IMPACT

Over 1 million spectators are expected for the victory celebration in downtown Oakland, so expect large crowds, traffic and delays starting very early Tuesday morning and lasting throughout the day. In addition to the crowds, no-parking zones and street closures will make driving in downtown Oakland very difficult. Be on the look out for posted no-parking signs in the downtown area beginning on Sunday, June 10th through Tuesday, June 12th.

STREET CLOSURES

Monday, June 11 at 12PM - Tuesday, June 12 at 7PM

11th between Broadway and MLK

Monday, June 11 at 6PM - Tuesday, June 12 at 7PM

10th between Oak and 2nd

10th between Broadway and MLK

11th between Franklin and Broadway

Jefferson and Clay between 10th and 12th

Monday, June 11 at 10PM - Tuesday, June 12 at 7PM

9th between Broadway and Washington

Washington between 9th and 10th

Tuesday, June 12 at 3AM - 7PM

Broadway from 11th to 14th

Tuesday, June 12 at 6:30AM - 7PM

Entire Parade Route

Lake Merritt Blvd/Bridge between E. 12th/International and Oak

Broadway from 9th to 21st (14th to remain open to cross traffic until 9AM)

10th between Madison and 2nd

11th Street Tunnel

12th between Clay and Franklin

13th between Broadway and Franklin

14th between Clay and Franklin

15th between Broadway and Franklin

Telegraph between 16th and Broadway

17th between Telegraph and Franklin

19th between Telegraph and Franklin

Thomas Berkley Way/20th between Telegraph and Harrison

Webster between 19th and 21st

Franklin between 19th and 21st

Harrison between 17th and 21st

Alice from 17th to 19th

Jackson from 17th to Lakeside

Madison from 17th to Lakeside

17th between Madison and Lakeside

14th from Madison to Oak

13th from Madison to Fallon

12th from Madison to Lake Merritt Blvd

11th from Madison to Oak

9th from Oak to Fallon

Fallon between 9th and 10th

Oak between 9th and 13th