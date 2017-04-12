Warriors Announce Schedule for First Round Series Against Portland Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors announced the schedule for the team’s First Round Playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, which begins Sunday, April 16, at Oracle Arena. The Warriors finished the regular-season with the best record in the NBA (67-15) for the third consecutive season, and once again own the #1 seed in the Western Conference and home court advantage throughout the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

ABC will have exclusive national television coverage of Sunday’s Game 1, which is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. tipoff. NBC Sports Bay Area is slated to televise Games 2, 3 and 4 of the First Round, alongside TNT (Game 2 & Game 4) and ESPN (Game 3). Bob Fitzgerald and Jim Barnett will call the games on NBC Sports Bay Area, joined by sideline reporter Ros Gold-Onwude. TV listings for Games 5-7, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will broadcast every First Round contest of the Warriors-Blazers series, with play-by-play man Tim Roye once again calling the action and Barnett joining him for games not telecast by local TV. In addition to the local radio coverage, Games 1, 3 & 4 will also be heard nationally on ESPN Radio. All Warriors radio broadcasts can also be heard digitally in a variety of ways, including the Golden State Warriors Official Mobile App for fans within a 75-mile radius of Oracle Arena, the NBA Game Time App, the NBA.com Audio League Pass, and on Sirius XM.

Limited tickets for the 2017 NBA Playoffs are still available. Fans looking to attend Warriors games during the 2017 NBA Playoffs are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com, calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena Box Office. Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. The Warriors have sold out 230 consecutive games at Oracle Arena and currently have a Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 39,000 members.

Below is the schedule for the First Round series between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers:

Game 1: Sun. April 16 - 12:30 p.m. PT, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: ABC; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 2: Wed. April 19 - 7:30 p.m. PT, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area & TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 3: Sat. April 22 - 7:30 p.m. PT, @POR

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area & ESPN; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 4: Mon. April 24 - 7:30 p.m. PT, @POR

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area & TNT; Radio: 95.7 The Game & ESPN Radio

Game 5*: Wed. April 26 - Time TBD, Home ( Find Tickets)

TV: TBD; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 6*: Fri. April 28 - Time TBD, @POR

TV: TBD; Radio: 95.7 The Game

Game 7*: Sun. April 30 - Time TBD, Home

TV: TBD; Radio: 95.7 The Game

*if necessary