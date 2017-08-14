NBA Champion Golden State Warriors Announce Schedule for 2017-18 Season

The National Basketball Association announced today that the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors’ 2017-18 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will feature a franchise-record 31 national TV appearances on ABC, ESPN and TNT. The league previously announced that Golden State’s season will tip off on October 17 against the Houston Rockets.

Tip-off time for all of Golden State’s weekday home games during the 2017-18 season will be 7:30 p.m., while all Saturday and Sunday home games will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. The lone exception is an NBA Finals rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day, which tips off at 12:00 p.m. at Oracle Arena.

As part of the NBA’s efforts to decrease back-to-back games and eliminate instances of four games in five nights, the regular-season schedule tips off eight days earlier than last season, with Golden State slated for 14 back-to-back sets (down from 17 in 2016-17). No team will play four games in five nights during the 2017-18 season.

Of Golden State’s 31 national television appearances this season, six (6) games are scheduled on ABC, 12 on TNT and 13 on ESPN. The Warriors’ ABC lineup tips off with their Christmas Day meeting against Cleveland and includes home games against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, January 27; the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, February 10; and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, February 24. Additionally, the Warriors will be featured on ABC on the road at Houston on Saturday, January 20 and at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 11.

Highlights of the team’s TNT docket include the season opener versus the Rockets on Tuesday, October 17 and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day game at Cleveland on Monday, January 15. In addition, the TNT slate features home games against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, December 14; the Timberwolves on Thursday, January 25; the Thunder on Tuesday, February 6; the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, February 22; the Spurs on Thursday, March 8; and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 29.

Golden State’s 13 ESPN appearances include visits to Oracle Arena by the Timberwolves on Wednesday, November 8; the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, December 22; the Clippers on Wednesday, January 10; and the Lakers on Wednesday, March 14. In addition to their 31 combined appearances on ABC, TNT and ESPN, the Warriors have nine (9) games scheduled on ESPN Radio, as well as 12 currently scheduled to air on NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour cable network.

The Warriors’ longest homestand of the season is a seven-game stretch over 11 days around the Christmas holiday from Dec. 20-30, which follows the team’s longest road trip of the year—a six-game, 10-day trip from Nov. 29-Dec.8.

The 2017-18 NBA schedule will once again use a 30-team format (two conferences of 15 teams each, with three five-team divisions within each conference) in which teams will play each opponent within their division four times, while playing six of the remaining 10 teams in their conference four times, and the four remaining teams in their conference only three times. Teams will also play all 15 opponents outside of their conference two times each. In 2017-18, the Warriors will play only three games against the following Western Conference opponents: Houston (one at home, two away), Portland (one at home, two away), Memphis (two at home, one away) and Minnesota (two at home, one away).

