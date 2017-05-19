Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala Named Finalists for 2016-17 NBA Awards

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been named a finalist for Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year and forward Andre Iguodala has been named a finalist for Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year, the NBA announced today. The league will announce the winners of all 2016-17 awards during the inaugural NBA Awards on TNT on June 26 (6 p.m. PDT) in New York. The NBA Awards are chosen by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Green, who has finished as the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons, was named to the All-NBA Third Team this season after averaging 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.38 blocks in 32.5 minutes over 76 games, while leading the league with a career-high 2.03 steals. Green became the first player to tally averages of at least 10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over the course of a season since blocks and steals were first recorded in 1973-74, while becoming the first player in Warriors history to total at least 150 steals and 100 blocks in a single campaign. The 6’7” forward ranked second in the league in deflections per game (3.9) and fifth in contested shots per game (13.7), helping the Warriors rank second in the league in defensive rating (101.1). Utah’s Rudy Gobert and San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard were also named as finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Iguodala tallied averages of 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.00 steals in 26.3 minutes over 76 games while shooting a career-best 52.8 percent from the field. The 13-year veteran became the first player in Warriors history to lead the league in assist-to-turnover ratio, posting a 4.50-to-1 ratio (261 assists to 58 turnovers) during the 2016-17 campaign. Iguodala ranked first among all reserves (min. 50 games) in plus/minus per game with an on-court differential of +6.9. Houston’s Eric Gordon and Lou Williams were also named as finalists for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Green and Iguodala helped lead the Warriors to an NBA-best record of 67-15 in 2016-17, making the Warriors the first team in NBA history to win at least 67 games in three consecutive regular seasons (67, 73, 67). The Warriors became the first team to own the league’s best record outright in three-straight seasons since the Boston Celtics did so from 1983-84 to 1985-86.