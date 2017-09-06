Get To Know the Warriors Puppies

About those Dub Nation puppies ...

With regular season tickets going on sale this week, we figured it’s time to revisit our furry friends that helped us reveal the 2017-18 schedule last month.

The pups from Rocket Dog Rescue got to spend the day decked in Dubs gear while playing with some of the fluffiest, squeakiest toys in the NBA.

At just 10 weeks old, a small litter of Shih Tzu and Terrier puppies hung around the Larry o’Brien Trophy in their tiny Warriors jerseys, napping on and off throughout the day and showing off their modeling skills.

Another litter of Spaniel and Chihuahua puppies, just 8 weeks old at the time, were the energetic forces behind a full day on set and ensured every toy had valuable puppy playtime.

These fur babies made such a great impressions that 3 members of the Warriors staff applied for adoptions before the day was over. Stay tuned for more from the Warriros puppies throughout the 2017-18 season.