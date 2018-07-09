Kevin Durant Visits Asia

Kevin Durant kicks off his offseason with a trip to Asia.

Fresh off another NBA Championship and Finals MVP award, Kevin Durant is spending part of his summer in Asia with Nike Basketball. In conjunction with the launch of the KD 11 (Durant's signature shoe), the international journey began in Guangzhou before continuing in Manila and wrapping up this week in Taipei.

New KDCF court and amazing fans in Taipei pic.twitter.com/Jr0iHJ98RA — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 9, 2018