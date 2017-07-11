Zaza Brings Larry to an Earthquakes Game

Warriors Center Meets Fellow Georgian and Takes Quakes’ Ceremonial First Goal
Posted: Jul 11, 2017

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia brought good ‘ol Larry to the San Jose Earthquakes game on Monday evening. While there, Pachulia exchanged pleasantries – and jerseys – with the Quakes’ newest designated player, Valeri ‘Vako’ Qazaishvili, a fellow Georgia native.

Soon afterward, Pachulia stepped foot on the pitch at Avaya Stadium and took the Quakes’ ceremonial first goal.

Check out the following social media posts for more on Pachulia’s and Larry’s experience at the Quakes game.

