Zaza Brings Larry to an Earthquakes Game

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia brought good ‘ol Larry to the San Jose Earthquakes game on Monday evening. While there, Pachulia exchanged pleasantries – and jerseys – with the Quakes’ newest designated player, Valeri ‘Vako’ Qazaishvili, a fellow Georgia native.

Proudly representing Georgia in the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/nyETFghXMT — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) July 11, 2017

Soon afterward, Pachulia stepped foot on the pitch at Avaya Stadium and took the Quakes’ ceremonial first goal.

Check out the following social media posts for more on Pachulia’s and Larry’s experience at the Quakes game.

But first... @sjearthquakes A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

meets in the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/ZSFhJTAYzX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 11, 2017